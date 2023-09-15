CULTURE
3 MIN READ
London's iconic Indian restaurant to serve its last curry after 70 years
India Club was set up four years after India's independence by members of the India League, a group advocating freedom for India from Britain's colonial rule.
London's iconic Indian restaurant to serve its last curry after 70 years
Manager Phiroza Marker said the resturant experienced its busiest days this week and that she was looking for an alternative space nearby for the restaurant. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 15, 2023

The India Club, a historic London curry house with links to India's freedom struggle, will close its doors for the last time this weekend after failing to stop a hotel redevelopment plan.

With a non-descript entrance up a precipitous stairway on a busy stretch of The Strand in central London, the restaurant was set up four years after India's 1947 independence by members of the British-based India League, a campaign group advocating freedom for India from Britain's colonial rule.

For decades, the India Club has drawn not only regulars craving a masala dosa or bhuna lamb but also many Londoners of Indian descent.

"For many students, journalists and travellers, it was a home away from home, offering simple and good quality Indian food at affordable prices as well as a convivial atmosphere to meet and maintain friendships," said Indian lawmaker Shashi Tharoor, whose late father Chandran helped set up the India Club.

RelatedMasala magic: How 'Indian' cuisine came to tickle the British palate

A sense of history

Manager Phiroza Marker said the India Club had experienced its busiest days this week and that she was looking for an alternative space nearby for the restaurant, whose formica tables and mustard yellow walls give it the atmosphere of a colonial-era Indian coffee house.

Retired civil servant Ian Angell, who has been an India Club regular for nearly a decade, said its closure was very sad news.

"There's a sense of history about the place and it's very difficult, if you have to move somewhere else, to replace it like it still feels the same," he said at the Club's bar.

"It's such a great shame," he added, sitting below portraits of Indian independence figures Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us