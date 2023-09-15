A New York mosque becomes a safe haven for migrants

A mosque in the Bronx is offering shelter to migrants who have newly arrived in New York City amid the struggle the city is facing to meet growing demands of asylum. The influx of migrants has overwhelmed the city, which is legally obligated to provide shelter to those in need. Over the last year, 100,000 migrants have made their way to New York City after crossing into the United States via its southern border with the help of officials in Texas. #NYC #MOSQUE #MIGRANTS