Russia Calls Armenia’s Joint Drills With the US 'Unfriendly'
Deep cracks in a long-running partnership are starting to emerge in the South Caucasus. Armenia recently refused to host drills by the C-S-T-O, a security organisation of former Soviet states. Instead, it invited the US military to hold joint exercises on its soil. The move angered Moscow, which summoned Armenia's ambassador to denounce the drills and other rhetoric it labeled anti-Russian. Earlier this month, Armenia’s prime minister said its a was strategic mistake to depend solely on Russia for its security needs. The 10-day military exercise dubbed 'Eagle Partner' was held outside the capital Yerevan. It follows mounting tensions in Karabakh, a region Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over back in 2020. Armenia recently accused Russia, which has peacekeepers in the region to enforce a ceasefire, of not helping protect Armenian soldiers. A series of deadly border clashes have broken out this year, fuelling a military buildup from both Baku and Yerevan. Guests: Eugene Chausovsky Senior Director at Newslines Institute Idil Tuncer Kilavuz Associate Professor at Medeniyet University
September 15, 2023
