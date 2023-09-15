WORLD
2 MIN READ
'System change': Protesters decry Germany's inaction on climate crisis
Tens of thousands rally in major cities like Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, calling on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government for stronger environmental protection measures.
'System change': Protesters decry Germany's inaction on climate crisis
Germany has set a goal of becoming climate neutral by 2045, with emissions to be slashed by 65 percent compared to 1990 levels by 2030. / Photo: AFP
September 15, 2023

Tens of thousands of people have rallied in cities across Germany at climate protests urging Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government to do more for environmental protection.

Bearing posters with slogans like "System change - not climate change" or "I'd be in school if the planet was cool", around 12,000 people marched in Berlin alone in a demonstration organised by the Fridays for Future movement.

Huge crowds reaching 10,000 also turned up in major cities including Hamburg and Munich.

Once a regular event for students holding "school strikes", the Friday rallies hav e become less frequent in Germany lately, with some climate activists turning instead to more radical modes of protests, such as holding sit-ins at busy road junctions or on highways.

Paul Guenther, 19, said he had turned up at the Berlin rally to condemn "the dishonesty of our chancellor with regard to the climate crisis".

"A council of experts had calculated that the government's targets are too weak and even then, they can't even meet them with what they're doing," the geography university student said.

RelatedGerman police raid 15 locations across country targeting climate activists

'Not doing enough'

Retiree Birgit Martens, 65, also noted that the government "is not doing enough to meet its own climate targets".

"Our planet is under threat and the government is not taking enough action against the current climate crisis," said Josephine Paeder, 38, who works in the public transport sector.

Germany has set a goal of becoming climate neutral by 2045, with emissions to be slashed by 65 percent compared to 1990 levels by 2030.

RelatedExplained: Protests hit Germany as country turns to coal amid gas shortage
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us