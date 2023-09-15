TÜRKİYE
Türkiye backs Azerbaijan, seeks stability in Caucasus: Defence minister
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler says Türkiye continues its constructive efforts to reactivate the Black Sea grain agreement.
Defence Minister Yasar Guler said Türkiye is continuing its endeavors to maintain the favorable atmosphere with Greece that it has been fostering in recent years. / Photo: AA
September 15, 2023

Türkiye is striving to establish enduring peace and back its brotherly nation Azerbaijan all while giving priority to stability in the Caucasus, the Turkish defence minister said.

“We place great importance on stability in the Caucasus. We are making significant efforts to establish lasting peace in the region and continue to support our brotherly nation Azerbaijan with the understanding of ‘one nation, two states’,” Yasar Guler said at a ceremony held at the National Defence Ministry marking September 19, Veterans Day.

In a speech, he said that Türkiye will continue to contribute to regional and global peace in many regions.

"We are continuing our constructive efforts to reactivate the Black Sea grain agreement," he added, referring to a pact reached last summer to enable grain exports from Ukraine despite the ongoing war, but which Russia withdrew from in July.

RelatedAzerbaijan, Türkiye to 'play more important role' in region: Aliyev

Guler also said Türkiye is continuing its endeavors to maintain the favorable atmosphere with Greece that it has been fostering in recent years.

“We will continue our fight against terrorism with the same determination and unwavering commitment as we have done so far, without making any concessions,” he also stressed.

