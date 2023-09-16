Libya's chief prosecutor orders investigation into dams collapse

Libya's chief prosecutor has launched an investigation into Monday's collapse of two dams during catastrophic floods in which 11,300 people have been confirmed dead. Most were drowned in the city of Derna, which was hit hardest after the dams broke. The floods devastated eastern Libya and a massive international relief effort is now underway to help the survivors - but many people are also asking, what more could have been done to prevent the disaster? Shoaib Hasan has the story. #libya #naturaldisasters #flood