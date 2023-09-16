September 16, 2023
International defence and security fair highlighted modern warfare needs
London hosted one of the world's most important arms fairs this week; the Defence and Security Equipment International. It's held every other year and so this is the first event since the war in Ukraine began. The conflict is delivering crucial lessons on the direction of modern warfare and growing defence budgets present the arms industry with new commercial opportunities. Simon McGregor-Wood went to take a look.
London Defence Expo 2023 / Others
