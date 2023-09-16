CLIMATE
California sues oil giants for downplaying climate crisis risks
The lawsuit seeks to establish an abatement fund to pay for future climate-related damages in California, which has been increasingly affected by wildfires, floods, and other extreme weather events.
The civil case was filed in a superior court in San Francisco against ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips and Chevron, which is headquartered in California. / Photo: AP
September 16, 2023

The state of California has sued five of the world's largest oil companies, alleging the firms caused billions of dollars in damages and misled the public by minimizing the risks from fossil fuels, according to a court filing.

It follows numerous other cases brought by US cities, counties and states against fossil fuel interests over the impact of climate crisis as well as alleged disinformation campaigns spanning decades.

The civil case was filed in a superior court in San Francisco against ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips and Chevron, which is headquartered in California. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, is also a defendant in the case.

"Oil and gas company executives have known for decades that reliance on fossil fuels would cause these catastrophic results, but they suppressed that information from the public and policymakers by actively pushing out disinformation on the topic," the 135-page complaint read.

"Their deception caused a delayed societal response to global warming. And their misconduct has resulted in tremendous costs to people, property, and natural resources, which continue to unfold each day."

'Downplaying the scientific consensus'

The suit seeks the creation of an abatement fund to pay for future damages caused by climate disasters in California, which is on the front lines of climate change-fueled wildfires, flooding and other extreme weather phenomena.

"By downplaying the scientific consensus on climate change and emphasizing uncertainty, Defendants hoped to delay any regulatory action that might seek to reduce or control (greenhouse gas) emissions, thereby threatening the industry's profits," the complaint added.

"For more than 50 years, Big Oil has been lying to us -covering up the fact that they've long known how dangerous the fossil fuels they produce are for our planet," California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement on Friday.

"California is taking action to hold big polluters accountable," he added.

RelatedExxon Mobil 'accurately predicted' global heating since 1970s
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
