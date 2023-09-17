WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands in Australia rally for Indigenous referendum support
If approved, the new law would add Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to the constitution and create an advisory body for them.
Thousands in Australia rally for Indigenous referendum support
Yes23, the group behind "Walk for Yes" events, said around 20,000 people attended in Brisbane. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 17, 2023

Thousands have rallied in Australia to support recognising the country's Indigenous people in the constitution, a proposal that is struggling ahead of a referendum next month.

Yes23, the group behind "Walk for Yes" events, said around 20,000 people attended on Sunday in Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city, with rallies scheduled in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Hobart, Canberra, Darwin and Newcastle.

Many attendees wore T-shirts and held placards emblazoned "Vote Yes!", Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) footage showed.

If approved on Oct. 14, the measure would enshrine Indigenous people in the constitution and set up an advisory body to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people input on policies that affect them.

Indigenous Australians, who account for 3.8 percent of the population, face disadvantages including discrimination, poor health and education outcomes and high incarceration rates.

But the "Voice to Parliament" proposal appeared on track for defeat, a poll showed last week, the fifth monthly survey in a row to find voters against the change.

RelatedAustralia referendum on Indigenous people faces potential failure

8/44 proposals approved

To change the constitution, the referendum, backed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government, would require a national majority in favour and majorities in at least four of Australia's six states.

Most Indigenous people favour the referendum, but some, like prominent No campaigner Warren Mundine, say it is a distraction from achieving practical and positive outcomes and would not fully resolve the issues affecting them.

"If we can do just three things - accountability, jobs and education - then we'll resolve most of the problems we've got," Mundine told ABC.

Since Australian independence in 1901, only eight of 44 proposals for constitutional change have been approved.

RelatedExplained: Australia's Indigenous Voice referendum
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us