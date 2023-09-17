CLIMATE
1 MIN READ
France issues orange alert as severe storms, rainfall threaten residents
Out of France's 96 regions, the meteorological agency has urged residents in 33 regions to exercise caution and avoid venturing outdoors.
France issues orange alert as severe storms, rainfall threaten residents
On Saturday, the southern Herault region saw major flooding, while the outskirts of Paris are grappling with intense storms. / Photo: Reuters
September 17, 2023

France's meteorological agency has issued an "orange alert" in 33 regions as the country braces for severe storms and heavy rainfall.

The alert issued on Sunday, one level below the highest danger level, comes in response to the imminent risk of flooding and turbulent weather conditions that have already started wreaking havoc in parts of the nation.

Out of France's 96 regions, 33 have been singled out as particularly susceptible to the expected downpours and storms.

On Saturday, the southern Herault region saw major flooding, while the outskirts of Paris are grappling with intense storms.

The agency has urged residents in these 33 regions to exercise caution and avoid venturing outdoors.

RelatedDeadly storm Lee causes power outages in eastern US, Canada coasts
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us