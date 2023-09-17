Lampedusa: EU chief von der Leyen visits Italian island after migrant influx

The President of the European Comission says the EU will ensure tighter controls on illegal migrants, after a demand from the Italian Prime Minister. More than 8,000 migrants arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa over the space of three days, sparking protests from locals. Nearly 126,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, around double the number for the same period in 2022. Shoaib Hasan reports.