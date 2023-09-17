WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lampedusa: EU chief von der Leyen visits Italian island after migrant influx
The President of the European Comission says the EU will ensure tighter controls on illegal migrants, after a demand from the Italian Prime Minister. More than 8,000 migrants arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa over the space of three days, sparking protests from locals. Nearly 126,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, around double the number for the same period in 2022. Shoaib Hasan reports.
EU Chief and Italy's PM visit Lampedusa / Others
September 17, 2023
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us