Making Belgium feel like Türkiye for 90 minutes
During a little break from their Euro 2024 qualifiers, Türkiye's national football team played a friendly game with Japan in the last week, in Belgium of all places. For the Turkish diaspora in the city of Genk where the game was held it was a chance to see up close what their friends and family back home take for granted. Talha Duman, Selin Tuter and Engin Ozbek traveled to Belgium to tell this story. Special thanks to Genk local Guner Yuksel for helping make this mini-documentary possible. Beyond The Game is a weekly show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events, bringing you exclusive features, the best interviews and the most interesting stories like this one in Genk, Belgium. It's your one-stop shop for sport, every Wednesday at 20:00 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
Turkish Football Fans in Belgium / Others
September 17, 2023
