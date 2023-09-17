Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has met with Qatar's Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, during which the latter signed a declaration of goodwill for the global promotion of the Zero Waste project.

The project was jointly developed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Emine Erdogan in 2022.

During their meeting in New York, Emine Erdogan and Sheikha Moza, the mother of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed their collaborative efforts at the UN and potential areas of cooperation.

In a post about the meeting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Turkish first lady expressed her delight at meeting with Sheikha Moza and thanked her for her unwavering commitment to the global initiative.

"I thank her for her Zero Waste promise for the sake of the future of our common home, the world," the Turkish first lady wrote.

Sheikha Moza also congratulated the first lady for her role as the president of the UN Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, which she assumed on the proposal of Guterres.

The declaration of goodwill, initially signed by the first lady and the UN chief, has since been endorsed by the spouses of nearly 30 heads of state, including those from France, South Korea, Paraguay, and Cuba.