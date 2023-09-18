TÜRKİYE
Greek premier reiterates importance of reopening communication with Türkiye
Turkish President Erdogan and Greek PM Mitsotakis are set to meet on September 20 in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Turkish President Erdogan and Greek PM Mitsotakis met in July during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and the meeting was hailed as a positive milestone by both countries. / Photo: AA Archive
September 18, 2023

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reiterated the importance of re-opening communication channels and the promotion of a positive agenda with Türkiye.

"Greece has not changed its strategy towards Türkiye, but my desire was to be able to talk with Türkiye for our issues to be resolved on the basis of international law, and for things to not be taken to extremes when we disagree," Mitsotakis said during a press conference he held in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on the sidelines of the 87th Thessaloniki International Fair.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mitsotakis met in July during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and the meeting was hailed as a positive milestone by both countries.

The leaders will again meet on September 20 in New York City on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

A fresh round of talks of the Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council is expected to be held in Thessaloniki in December.

