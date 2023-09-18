Israel has renounced the inclusion of the Ancient City of Jericho (Tell es-Sultan) on the World Heritage List by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The decision is an indication of Palestinians' use of UNESCO and the politicisation of the organisation, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Israel will work to change all the "bad" decisions made, the statement noted.

Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah announced Sunday that UNESCO has included the Ancient City of Jericho in the World Heritage List.

Israel opposed the organisation's admission of Palestine as a member state in 2011 and withdrew from the organisation in 2019, claiming that UNESCO was biased.

In 2021, the Palestinian Authority unveiled major renovations to one of the largest mosaics in the Middle East, in a Jericho palace dating back to the 8th century.

Tell es-Sultan, an oval-shaped mound, contains evidence of one of humanity's first-known villages and an important Bronze-Age town dating back to 2600 B.C. It is around 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) from the remains of the first city of Jericho, which contains ruins of importance to Jewish history, including a synagogue dating back to the first century B.C.

Welcoming the designation

UNESCO, which refers to the site as Ancient Jericho/Tell es-Sultan, took pains to clarify that the two are distinct.

“The property proposed for nomination is the prehistoric archaeological site of Tell es-Sultan located outside the antique site of Jericho,” Ernesto Ottone, UNESCO's assistant director general, said during the meeting to discuss the site.

“Later historical developments, which span over millennia and are demonstrated by material remains beyond the boundaries of Tell as-Sultan, constitute a rich cultural context, worth of historical interest and preservation, covering among others, Jewish and Christian heritage. However, this is not the focus of the proposed nomination.”

Historical heritage has long been among the many flashpoints in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with both sides using archaeology and conservation to demonstrate what they say is their own unique connection to the Holy Land.

The Palestinian Authority, recognised a decade ago by the United Nations as a nonmember observer state, welcomed the designation of Tell es-Sultan.

President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement that it “testifies to the authenticity and history of the Palestinian people," adding that “the state of Palestine is committed to preserving this unique site for the benefit of mankind.”

Paris-based UNESCO began the World Heritage List in 1978. It includes a broad array of over 1,000 sites — from the Acropolis in Athens to the Great Wall of China — nominated by their respective nations.