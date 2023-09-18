WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt urges Israel to stop escalation at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa complex
Israeli settlers in the occupied East Jerusalem stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in celebration of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year), a provocation condemned by many nations.
Egypt urges Israel to stop escalation at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa complex
For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. / Photo: AA
September 18, 2023

Egypt has condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

Over 300 Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint site on Sunday under police protection to mark the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) holiday.

In a statement on Monday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry called for halting "such escalatory actions that provoke millions of Muslims around the world and contribute to ignite violence in the occupied Palestinian territories."

The ministry said repeated settler raids and attempts to divide the Al Aqsa Mosque “will not undermine its historical and legal status as a purely Islamic endowment."

"Such provocative actions undermine the foundations of any settlement on which regional and international efforts rely to revive the peace process based on the two-state solution," the ministry said.

RelatedUS 'concerned' regarding far-right Israeli minister's raid to Al Aqsa compound

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews, for their part, call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the Al Aqsa complex is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It occupied the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

RelatedTürkiye strongly condemns storming of Al Aqsa by Israeli minister
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us