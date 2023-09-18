TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish aid agency empowers Pakistani scouts in disaster response
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) holds a seven-day training programme in Karachi to equip local scouts and rescuers with the latest emergency rescue and disaster management techniques.
Turkish aid agency empowers Pakistani scouts in disaster response
Pakistan ranks among the top 10 countries most susceptible to climate change impacts. / Photo: TIKA / Others
September 18, 2023

Türkiye's state-run aid agency has launched a seven-day programme in the southern port city of Karachi to train Pakistani scouts and rescuers in the latest techniques and ways of rescue and disaster management.

Under the programme billed "Emergency Rescue and Disaster Management" and launched on Monday by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), several training sessions will be held across the country's commercial capital over the next week.

Speaking at the programme held at Sindh Scouts Gulshan Training Center, Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu said that the disasters experienced in Pakistan, Türkiye and recently in Libya and Morocco further increased the importance of search and rescue activities.

He stated that this training programme is very important for both Türkiye and Pakistan and thanked all the institutions that contributed to the organisation of the activity.

Recalling the assistance of Pakistani and Turkish relief agencies during last year's unprecedented floods in Pakistan and massive earthquakes in southern Türkiye in February this year, Sangu said the two countries have stood beside each other in testing times.

Deputy Commissioner of Sindh Boys Scouts Association Hassan Feroz said the local rescuers will learn from the experience of Turkish rescue and relief agencies through this programme.

TIKA's Karachi Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran said the programme is the continuation of similar trainings imparted by the agency in Bosnia, Bangladesh, and Libya in recent months.

Pakistan is among the top 10 countries vulnerable to climate crisis. Unrelenting rains-triggered floods last year inundated a third of the country, aside from killing over 1,700 people and causing whopping losses of $32 billion.

RelatedPakistan hospital named after Turkish president to host nursing training centre
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us