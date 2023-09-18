TÜRKİYE
Palestinian journalist injured by Israeli army seeks treatment in Türkiye
The photojournalist, shot while documenting the demonstration in which twelve Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire, asserts deliberate targeting of journalists by Israeli soldiers at the scene.
It was discovered that the photojournalist had a large tear in his right hand and major nerve and tendon damage. /Photo: AA
September 18, 2023

A Palestinian photojournalist who was severely injured on his hand by Israeli army fire while covering a protest demonstration has arrived in Türkiye for treatment.

Ashraf Amra, a freelancer for Türkiye's news agency, Anadolu, arrived in Istanbul on Monday on a Turkish Airlines flight from Cairo, Egypt’s capital.

On Friday, Amra was covering a protest demonstration of Palestinians near the border in the Khan Younis region in the east of the Gaza when Israeli soldiers opened fire to disperse them.

Twelve Palestinians were injured by live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets, and tear gas shells. The Israeli army's fire severely injured Amra's hand.

The Israeli soldiers opened intense fire on the Palestinians and deliberately targeted the journalists at the scene, Amra told Anadolu at the airport.

“I was one of the journalists who wore the uniform that stated 'Press'. What we document and photograph is clearly visible through the cameras. However, Israeli soldiers threw explosives directly at me, while I was holding the camera in my hand,” he said.

He was taken to a hospital after being injured, Amra said, adding that during the initial examination, it was discovered that he had a large tear in his right hand as well as major nerve and tendon damage.

"I would like to thank Anadolu for making all efforts to take me out of the Gaza from the beginning to prevent part of my right hand from being amputated," he said, lauding the Turkish news agency for paying close attention to him during this difficult time.

“My treatment will continue here," he added.

Amra was taken to Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital, where his treatment will continue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
