CLIMATE
5 MIN READ
UN seeks cash, commitments to revive stalled development goals
Global leaders have gathered for a two-day Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit in New York to address the stalling progress of the SDGs.
UN seeks cash, commitments to revive stalled development goals
Ireland and Qatar are co-facilitators of the political declaration that was adopted as the summit kicked off in New York. / Photo: Reuters
September 18, 2023

World leaders are seeking to salvage stalled global targets to fight issues such as hunger, poverty and climate crisis that have been knocked off course in recent years by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic headwinds.

Roughly halfway to the 2030 deadline to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - agreed as a development yardstick in 2015 - only 15 percent of the targets are on track, raising the stakes for a two-day SDG Summit that started on Monday.

"It's time to take a hard look at how badly we are off track," said John Gilroy, climate and sustainable development lead for the Permanent Mission of Ireland to the United Nations.

Ireland and Qatar are co-facilitators of the political declaration that was adopted as the summit kicked off in New York.

"At the halfway point to the SDG deadline, the eyes of the world are on you once again," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the gathering. "We can prevail. If we act now. If we act together."

'Behind the schedule'

Seeking to regain lost momentum, Guterres has called for at least $500B per year in extra funding from wealthy nations to help reach the goals by 2030 - and leaders are expected to make new interim SDG commitments this week, including benchmarks to cut inequality and poverty by 2027.

Nearly half of the targets in the 17 goals are moderately or severely behind schedule, according to a UN assessment released earlier this year.

The text of the political declaration released earlier this month warned that achievement of the SDGs was "in peril" and that hunger and malnutrition were on the rise.

The UN this month also released research in collaboration with 95 developing nations that found 72 of them reported an increase in planet-heating emissions since 2019, and only one in five cut poverty levels – key metrics in the SDG agenda.

Other goals include expanding access to clean water and fighting gender inequality.

RelatedUN warns of 'climate breakdown' as 2023 recorded the hottest in history

Climate 'linchpin'

When laying out the SDGs eight years ago, officials could not anticipate the pandemic and economic pressures that have sent interest rates skyrocketing and curbed countries' ability to borrow, Achim Steiner, head of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), told reporters last week.

Many countries are defaulting back "to a kind of recovery-growth trajectory that rightly focuses on jobs and incomes and also on managing the crisis - but actually also locks us in to pathways that will ultimately exacerbate inequality," he said.

The growing effects of climate crisis are also hampering progress to meet key goals, researchers say.

Rising temperatures and more frequent storms are aggravating hunger and making it harder for people to access healthcare and clean water, said research released this month by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Climate is the "linchpin" for social justice issues facing the world, said Jean Su, energy justice program director at the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental nonprofit.

RelatedUN: Half of the world unprepared for climate disasters

Still time?

While there has been some progress, the numerous setbacks of recent years have left millions of children in extreme poverty, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement accompanying a report released this month.

The report from UNICEF and the World Bank found about 333 million children globally were estimated to be living in extreme poverty as of 2022, down from 383 million in 2013.

But that number had dropped to an estimated 319 million in 2019 before the pandemic struck - and is nowhere near the trajectory needed to hit the SDG target of eradicating extreme poverty for all people by 2030.

RelatedLives of 24 million children threatened by conflict - UNICEF
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us