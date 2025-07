President Erdogan welcomes Musk, discusses tech cooperation

During his visit to New York to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with several World leaders as well as foreign investors. One of them was the tech-boss Elon Musk, President Erdogan invited him to visit his country and co-operate in many areas. Asli Atbas has more.