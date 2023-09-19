TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises top YPG/YPJ terrorist in Syria’s Manbij
Servin Derik was added to MIT's target list after she participated in attacks against Turkish security forces and oversaw terrorists who had been prepared to conduct operations in Türkiye.
Türkiye's intelligence forces have 'neutralized' the so-called leader of the terror group PKK's offshoot in Syria, the YPG/YPJ, and his security guards in the northern Manbij region of Syria. / Photo: AA
September 19, 2023

The MIT, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation, has neutralised Servin Derik, codenamed Uman Dervis, who was responsible for the terror organisation YPG/YPJ’s operations in Syria’s Manbij.

The high-profile terrorist was also one of the leaders responsible for coordinating PKK's activities in Turkish cities, organising planned operations from Syria to Türkiye.

Derik was added to MIT's target list after she participated in attacks against Turkish security forces and oversaw terrorists who had been prepared to conduct operations in Türkiye.

She was located in Manbij after the MIT gave its field operatives the order to neutralise her. Derik and her guards were ‘neutralised’ in an operation carried out by the MIT on September 15.

Luxembourg issues condolences

Luxembourg, a member of the European Union (EU), has issued a condolence statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the dead terrorist.

Luxembourg “deeply regrets the killing in a targeted drone strike of 3 members of the Women’s Defence Units (YPJ) in Manbij, Syria last Friday,” the country’s foreign ministry said.

“The Minister met with one of the victims, Şervîn Serdar, in 2016, to express support in the common battle against the Islamic State (Daesh).”

In its over 35-year-long terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the UK, US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Who is Derik?

Derik joined the PKK/KCK's rural ranks in 1998 and was chosen for a special forces unit, where she acquired military instructions in bomb-making, sabotage and assassination techniques.

Between 1998 and 2014, she served in a number of important positions in various regions of Iraq. She then started managing the PKK's urban activities. She orchestrated the movement of group members from Syria to Iraq in Gare in 2014, and then planned their return to Syria following military training.

During her time in the PKK, despite taking on various roles, she never left her position in the unit responsible for organising urban operations.

SOURCE:AA
