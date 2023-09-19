September 19, 2023
Azerbaijan rejects illegal activities in Karabakh
Azerbaijan says it cannot accept a grey zone and illegal activities on its territory - referring to what's left of Armenian occupied Karabakh and the so-called elections that were held there in early September. Baku demands Armenians living in Karabakh to denounce what it calls an illegal puppet regime and warlords, and facilitate the reintegration process. Kubra Akkoc has more.
