TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish first lady meets Colombian counterpart during UNGA meeting
Emine Erdogan and Veronica Alcocer Garcia discussed various important topics, including waste management, strengthening women's leadership and equal access to education in Turkish House in New York City.
Turkish first lady meets Colombian counterpart during UNGA meeting
Garcia congratulated the Turkish first lady, Emine Erdogan, for her position to chair the first meeting of the UN Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste on Monday. /Photo: AA
September 19, 2023

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan met with her Colombian counterpart Veronica Alcocer Garcia on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Erdogan and Garcia met on Tuesday at the Turkish House in ​​New York City, which houses the country’s local consulate and the UN representation.

During the meeting, the first ladies discussed women's rights, equal opportunities in education, and waste management.

RelatedUN adopts Türkiye's 'zero waste' resolution

Garcia congratulated Erdogan for her position Monday chairing the first meeting of the UN Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, at the proposal of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Saying she fondly remembered her 2015 visit to Colombia, Erdogan invited Garcia to visit Istanbul on October 31 for World Cities Day.

"We shared our achievements and experiences with our Zero Waste project since 2017 and discussed areas of cooperation on waste management as well as the issues of strengthening women's leadership and equal opportunities in education,” Erdogan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

RelatedTurkish first lady chairs UN Zero Waste Advisory Board meeting
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us