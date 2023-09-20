September 20, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Azerbaijan says Karabakh military operation continuing successfully
The Defence Ministry in Baku says the anti-terror operation it launched on Tuesday is continuing successfully. Over the last few weeks, tensions have flared between Azerbaijan and Armenia, prompted by provocations by illegally armed Armenian forces in Karabakh. The operation has triggered protests against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan. Aksel Zaimovich has more.
