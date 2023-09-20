How will accusations against India impact Canada's future relations with New Delhi?

Canada has raised allegations of the Indian government's involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist who was killed in British Columbia in June. This accusation has heightened the already escalating diplomatic tensions between Ottawa and New Delhi. So, what impact might these allegations have on the future relations between the two nations? Guests: Shamsher Singh Co-founder of the National Sikh Youth Federation Raman Malik BJP Spokesperson Michel Juneau-Katsuya Manager at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service