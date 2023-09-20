September 20, 2023
At least six Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank and Gaza
At least six Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli security forces. That follows protests against Israeli incursions to the disputed Al Aqsa mosque compound. Those rallies escalated after Israel restricted the movement of Palestinians to the mosque after Jewish settlers stormed the compound two days ago to mark Jewish new year. Shoaib Hasan explains.
