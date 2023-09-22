One on One: Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic

In April, Jakov Milatovic won the presidential election, ousting Milo Djukanovic, Montenegro's ruler of 30 years. Following this, the pro-EU Europe Now Movement (PES) claimed victory in June, leading to the nomination of PES leader Milojko Spajic as prime minister designate. As Milatovic seeks to form a stable government in Montenegro's fragmented political landscape, he also faces the challenge of balancing ties in the Balkan region with the EU accession process. TRT World sat down with Jakov Milatovic to talk about the Ukraine war, the latest Balkan tensions, and Montenegro-Türkiye relations.