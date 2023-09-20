WORLD
Poland, Slovakia, Hungary impose ban on importing Ukrainan grain
The row over Poland, Slovakia and Hungary’s ban on the import of Ukrainian grain is escalating. On Tuesday Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN the countries were indulging in political theatre over the issue. That prompted Poland to summon Kiev’s ambassador to its foreign ministry on Wednesday. The ban was imposed after the EU lifted its own temporary ban last Friday. The three countries say cheaper Ukrainian products are undercutting their farmers and distorting the single market. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
