TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye calls for Pakistan-India dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute
"Fair and permanent solution" to Kashmir dispute can only be achieved through dialogue and collaboration between Pakistan and India, Türkiye's deputy foreign minister tells OIC Contact Group on Kashmir on the sidelines of UNGA.
Türkiye calls for Pakistan-India dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute
Hakan Fidan participated in a meeting of Muslims in Europe Contact Group held by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Jammu and Kashmir issue in New York. /Photo: AA
September 20, 2023

Türkiye has called on Pakistan and India to settle contentious Kashmir dispute between them through "dialogue and collaboration."

A "fair and permanent solution" to the Kashmir dispute can only be attained via dialogue and collaboration between Pakistan and India, Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz told a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meanwhile attended a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on European Muslims in New York City on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UNGA.

Fidan earlier held sessions with his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Greece, the Netherlands, Egypt, Switzerland and Germany.

On Tuesday, the first day of UNGA, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised Kashmir dispute during his address to the world leaders at the UNGA.

"Another development that will pave the way for regional peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia will be the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Kashmir through dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan,” Erdogan said in his address to the general debate.

RelatedPakistan's president lauds Türkiye's 'principled' stand on Kashmir dispute

Lingering dispute

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is administered by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full.

A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China since the Sino-India War in 1962. Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two South Asian countries have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971.

Two of them were over Kashmir. In the Siachen Glacier region in northern Kashmir, Indian and Pakistani troops have fought intermittently since 1984.

A ceasefire came into effect in 2003.

Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989, according to human rights groups.

RelatedG-20 Kashmir meeting contentious for broader political message
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us