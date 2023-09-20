TÜRKİYE
Türkiye expresses its support for Yemen peace talks in Saudi Arabia
Türkiye will continue to resolutely support the preservation of the national unity and territorial integrity of brotherly Yemen, says Turkish foreign ministry as five days of talks in Riyadh with Oman to end the war in Yemen concludes.
Turkish foreign ministry declares its support to advance the peace process and achieve a lasting solution in Yemen. / Photo: AA Archive
September 20, 2023

Türkiye said that it welcomes talks in Saudi Arabia on ending the war in Yemen and called for constructive support from all parties for a lasting solution.

“We welcome the talks hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh with the participation of Oman aimed at advancing the peace process in Yemen and call on all parties to constructively support the peace process to achieve a lasting solution in Yemen,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday in a statement.

"Türkiye will continue to resolutely support the preservation of the national unity and territorial integrity of brotherly Yemen,” it added.

Saudi Arabia on September 14 invited a Houthi delegation for peace talks in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dialogue among all warring parties in Yemen, the Saudi Defence Minister said on Wednesday after meeting with the Houthi delegation.

Peace process

It was the first such official visit to the kingdom since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014 after the Iran-aligned group ousted a Saudi-backed government there.

The talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants, rebuilding efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to quit Yemen.

An agreement would allow the United Nations to restart a broader political peace process.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sana’a.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
