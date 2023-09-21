WORLD
5 MIN READ
Garland denies political influence on Trump, Hunter prosecutions
US Attorney General Merrick Garland says Justice Department applies same laws to everyone, denying protecting President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden or attacking ex-leader Donald Trump.
Garland denies political influence on Trump, Hunter prosecutions
House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on oversight of Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington / Photo: Reuters
September 21, 2023

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has denied Republican allegations that he had protected Democratic President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden while the Justice Department prosecutes former president Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan accused the US justice chief of helping to stall a long-running investigation of Hunter Biden, which Republicans claim, without evidence, could show the elder Biden improperly benefited financially from Hunter's overseas business dealings.

Meanwhile, Jordan alleged, Garland was propelling the two federal prosecutions of Trump, who is Joe Biden's top Republican rival in next year's presidential election.

"There's one investigation protecting President Biden; there's another one attacking president Trump," Jordan said on Wednesday.

"The Justice Department has got both sides of the equation covered," he said.

In a heated hearing, Garland, who has appointed independent special counsels to handle both the Trump and Hunter investigations, stiffly denied that politics or the White House influences his decisions.

And he denied any interference in the decision on whether to prosecute Hunter Biden, saying it was in the hands of Special Counsel David Weiss, who Trump appointed to the Justice Department.

"We apply the same laws to everyone," Garland said.

"Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else about who or what to criminally investigate."

However, he added, one job of the Justice Department is protecting democratic institutions.

That includes, he said, "holding accountable all those criminally responsible for the January 6 attack on the Capitol," a reference to the prosecution of Trump and hundreds of his supporters for the violent 2021 assault on Congress.

RelatedHunter Biden ordered to appear 'in person' in US court

Impeachment investigation into Joe Biden

House Republicans opened an impeachment investigation of Joe Biden last week.

They allege that Biden benefited directly from millions of dollars his son earned in business dealings in China, Ukraine and elsewhere, while Biden was vice president and had oversight over relations with Kiev.

The impeachment effort, though, is widely seen as an attempt to counter the political damage from the two criminal prosecutions of Trump led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump is facing criminal charges in Florida for illegally concealing top secret documents and separately in Washington over his effort to upend the results of the 2020 US election, which led to the January 6 attack.

Garland, who was appointed as attorney general by Biden, said he was not involved in any of the decisions of either Weiss or Smith.

Last month, Weiss charged Hunter Biden with a seldom-prosecuted charge of illegally buying a handgun in 2018 while he was a user of illicit drugs, which is forbidden under US law.

And Weiss has signalled that he is investigating Hunter Biden on possible tax charges related to his Ukraine and China earnings.

But Jordan and other Republicans alleged that Weiss, too, is going easy on the president's son.

Garland repeatedly told the committee that Weiss's charging decisions were his alone, and did not involve him.

"I told the committee that I would not interfere. I made clear that Mr. Weiss would have the authority to bring cases that he thought were appropriate," Garland said, reiterating that Weiss was appointed by Trump.

RelatedHunter Biden indicted on gun charges after plea deal failure

Threats against Justice Department

Garland meanwhile warned the committee that attacks and allegations against Justice Department and law enforcement officials were turning into real, violent threats against individuals from members of the public.

"Singling out individual career public servants who are just doing their jobs is dangerous – particularly at a time of increased threats to the safety of public servants and their families," Garland said.

"We will not be intimidated. We will do our jobs free from outside interference," he said.

The White House condemned the focus of the hearing on Hunter Biden, saying "extreme House Republicans" were using it to distract from their inability to pass a budget bill, which could force a government shutdown at the end of next week.

The Republicans "cranked up a circus of a hearing full of lies and disinformation with the sole goal of baselessly attacking President Biden and his family," said White House spokesperson Ian Sams.

RelatedTrump asks US judge to be removed from election case
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us