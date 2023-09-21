One on One Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic

The Russia-Ukraine war might dominate much of the headlines in the West, but simmering crises in Bosnia and Kosovo are also looming. Recent moves by the Bosnian-Serb leadership to pursue legal secession from Bosnia and Herzegovinia, coupled with a surge in hostilities in northern Kosovo, pose an alarming risk of triggering turmoil in the Balkans, potentially igniting ethnic tensions. TRT World spoke to Bosnia's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic about these regional tensions, Western Balkan EU largement and his country's relations with Türkiye.