September 21, 2023
Zelenskyy calls on UNSC to strip Russia of veto power
Ukraine's president has called for Russia to be stripped of its veto on the UN Security Council. Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the council in New York that it is impossible to end the war when peace resolutions could be rejected by the aggressor. His comments came after a failed attempt by Russia to prevent him from speaking. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
