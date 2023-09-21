WORLD
3 MIN READ
Three die as South Africa navy personnel swept into sea off submarine deck
Senior officer among four rescued is in critical condition as country's south coast is hit by extremely rough seas, caused by a phenomenon known as “spring tide”.
Three die as South Africa navy personnel swept into sea off submarine deck
The accident occured when an Air Force helicopter was attempting what's known a vertical replenishment.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 21, 2023

Three South African navy personnel died, and a senior officer was in critical condition after seven crew members of a submarine were swept off its deck by big sea waves as a helicopter attempted a "vertical transfer" of supplies, the Department of Defence has said.

The accident happened as an Air Force Lynx helicopter was attempting what's known as a “vertrep” - or vertical replenishment - of supplies to the SAS Manthatisi submarine on the ocean surface off the coast of Cape Town, the department said on Thursday.

The operation was immediately called off and a rescue effort was launched.

All seven submariners were recovered, but three were pronounced dead.

A crew member from the helicopter who was dispatched as a “surface swimmer” to assist in the rescue operation was also recovered and is in the hospital alongside the four surviving submariners.

RelatedAll crew members in sunken Indonesian submarine dead: military

The National Sea Rescue Institute and other emergency services were called in to help with the rescue, the Department of Defence said. There will be an inquiry into the failed operation and the resulting deaths, the department said.

The South African National Defense Force, which comprises all the armed forces, said a female officer with the rank of lieutenant commander was among the three who died.

Cape Town and other areas on South Africa's south coast have been hit by extremely rough seas since last weekend, caused by a phenomenon known as “spring tide.”

The weather service said that waves as high as 9.5 metres were recorded, with some damaging seaside buildings and sweeping cars through parking lots.

The South African Weather Service said that 50 percent of the country’s coastline was hit by the sea surges. Two people died, and at least seven were injured, it said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us