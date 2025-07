Saudi-Yemeni Houthi peace talks signal end to conflict

Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels have wrapped up five days of talks in Riyadh moving towards ending their eight-year war. It is the first public visit of the Houthi delegation to the Kingdom since a Saudi-led coalition in 2015 launched a military intervention in Yemen to prop up the internationally recognised government. #YemenWar #Houthis #MBS