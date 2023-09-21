WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU won't send observer team to Bangladesh amid vote worries
EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley says a full-fledged observer mission won't be deployed due to budget constraints.
EU won't send observer team to Bangladesh amid vote worries
Protests demanded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and let a neutral caretaker government hold the vote. / Photo: AFP
September 21, 2023

The European Union will not deploy a full election observer team to Bangladesh citing a lack of "necessary conditions", and prompting the opposition to declare the polls would not be fair.

Bangladesh is set to hold its general election by the first week of January, and several Western governments have expressed concern over the political climate, where the ruling party dominates the legislature.

The South Asian nation's opposition has staged a series of protests demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and let a neutral caretaker government hold the vote.

Hasina's Awami League has ruled the world's eighth-most populous country since 2009 and has been accused of human rights abuses and corruption.

EU ambassador Charles Whiteley said on Thursday the bloc would not deploy a "fully-fledged" observer mission, according to a copy of a letter sent to Bangladesh's election commissioner on Wednesday, and seen by AFP on Thursday.

RelatedProposed law threatens to turn Bangladesh into 'surveillance state'

'Exploring other options'

Whitely said that while the EU took into account budget constraints, the decision also "reflects the fact that at the present time, it is not sufficiently clear whether the necessary conditions will be met", without giving further details.

It added that the EU is "exploring other options to accompany the electoral process".

Bangladesh Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam told AFP on Thursday the EU's decision was due to a "budgetary reason".

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party welcomed the move, saying the EU decision highlights that "there is no environment for elections" in the country.

"There will be no elections in Bangladesh without a neutral government," BNP spokesman Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told reporters.

The EU is Bangladesh's largest trade partner.

The country is a global garment manufacturer, and more than half of its $55 billion export merchandise is shipped to the 27-member bloc.

RelatedCan Bangladesh’s ongoing energy crisis lead to a political crisis?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
Putin tells BRICS to trade in national currencies: 'Globalisation is becoming obsolete'
Hosting BRICS, Brazil's Lula blasts Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us