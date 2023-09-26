WORLD
1 MIN READ
One on One North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski
Tensions in the Western Balkans, an area still marked by the ethnic conflicts of the 1990s, have heightened in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. North Macedonia, a NATO ally, has provided military support to Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russia. Additionally, the country has entered into military co-operation with Türkiye, acquiring 18 ‘Boran’ howitzers in January. However, these actions have had economic repercussions, with soaring inflation affecting the price of essential food and energy. TRT World recently conducted an interview with North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski, focusing on the country's name debate, long-waited EU application, and the Russia-Ukraine war.
One on One North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski / Others
September 26, 2023
