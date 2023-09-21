WORLD
1 MIN READ
Poland to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine over grain row
Poland says it will no longer supply weapons to Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the move in an address on Polish television on Wednesday night. The move is part of an escalating row with Ukraine over an EU decision to let grain imports into the European market. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have imposed a ban on the imports, claiming they will undercut their own farmers. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
Poland No Longer Arming Ukraine / Others
September 21, 2023
Explore
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
Putin tells BRICS to trade in national currencies: 'Globalisation is becoming obsolete'
Hosting BRICS, Brazil's Lula blasts Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us