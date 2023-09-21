WORLD
New Delhi suspends new visas for Canadian citizens
Canada's PM Justin Trudeau has defended his decision to accuse the Indian government of involvment in the murder of of a Sikh activist. on Candadian soil. His comments have led to an escalating row between the two countries. India has stopped issuing visas to Canadian citizens, while Canada is to adjust its diplomatic presence in New Dehli. Trudeau says the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in June, is of the utmost seriousness. Aksel Zaimovic reports.
Tension Between Canada and India / Others
September 21, 2023
