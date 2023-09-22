WORLD
Nigerians protest 'mysterious death' of Afrobeat star as police exhume body
Aloba, widely known as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising young pop stars, died last week from an unknown illness in a Lagos hospital at the age of 27.
Young Nigerians have taken to the streets in Lagos to demand justice for Aloba.  Photo: AP / AP
September 22, 2023

Thousands of people marched across Nigeria over the mysterious death last week of an Afrobeat star whose body has been exhumed for an autopsy as authorities investigate the cause of his demise.

Lagos police said the body of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad, was exhumed Thursday afternoon in response to complaints about the unclear circumstances surrounding his death.

Aloba, widely known as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising young pop stars, died last week in a Lagos hospital at the age of 27 after being admitted for an unknown illness.

Young Nigerians have taken to the streets in Lagos over several days to demand justice for Aloba, but the protests swelled across the country amid an outpouring of grief – and questions about what caused his death.

The police in Lagos said it received complaints about the singer’s death, leading them to set up a criminal investigations team to “aggregate all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer."

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he had “instructed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.”

“I also appeal to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammatory utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter," Sanwo-Olu said. "Staying calm and following the process will be our most solemn tribute to the memory of the departed talent.”

The death of the young artist has drawn people — and numbers — to his music.

In one of his songs titled “Sorry”, the late star spoke about coming from a poor background and his struggles to earn a living through music.

SOURCE:AP
