Civilians killed by insurgent shellfire in Mali's Timbuktu
Militants believed to be an al Qaeda splinter group have intensified their attacks against the central government after blockading the region.
Al Qaeda-linked terror groups declared "war in the Timbuktu region", warning trucks from neighbouring regions not to enter the city. / Others
September 22, 2023

Two people have died and five others were wounded by shells fired on the northern Malian city of Timbuktu, the army has said, a month and a half into an insurgent blockade on the area.

"The city of Timbuktu has come under terrorist shellfire this afternoon," the military said in a statement on Thursday, adding a "provisional toll" of two dead and five wounded. Two sources had previously told the AFP news agency three people had died.

"Three shells were fired by the insurgents in Timbuktu. There are at least three dead civilians, including children," an elected official from Timbuktu told AFP — a toll confirmed by a hospital source.

The Al Qaeda-linked terror groups in August declared "war in the Timbuktu region", warning trucks from neighbouring regions not to enter the city.

A month and a half later, tens of thousands of inhabitants remain almost completely cut off from the world.

Pressuring Mali's govt

Witnesses have described to AFP a life of scarcity and fear, as shells have begun to rain down and basic necessities are beginning to run short.

Militants have been extending their hold over rural areas around the better-defended towns in northern Mali, likely aiming to increase pressure on the central government rather than to take over the towns.

Mali's ruling military regime, which seized power in 2020, faces security challenges throughout the country but has played down the situation in Timbuktu.

