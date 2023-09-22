September 22, 2023
Zelenskyy seeks increased US support for Ukraine
President Zelenskyy visited Washington to discuss US military assistance for Ukraine with House Republicans. He will also address Canada's parliament on Friday as he continues efforts to shore up support from Western allies, the Biden administration's pledge of $325 million in military aid and the concerns raised by Republicans. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
