Anti-Muslim rant by BJP lawmaker triggers outrage in India
Ultranationalist MP's hate-filled tirade against a Muslim colleague in the lower house of Parliament draws fire from opposition leaders.
September 22, 2023

Anti-Muslim comments made in India's parliament by a ruling party lawmaker against a member of the opposition have sparked outrage on both sides of the political aisle.

The video from the lower house (Lok Sabha) of parliament of Ramesh Bidhuri, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing Delhi, using offensive remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Danish Ali went viral on Friday.

In the video, Bidhuri abuses and uses foul language on record against Ali.

Later, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret in the Lok Sabha for the remarks, though saying he had not yet personally heard them.

Singh said he “urged the chair to delete them from the proceedings if they have hurt the opposition members.”

Harsh Vardhan, a senior BJP member and former government minister, was also seen laughing when Bidhuri was making the remarks.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters that the comments are an insult not just to parliament but to every Indian, and asked why the MP who made the remarks has not been suspended.

'Anti-Muslim hate mainstreamed'

MP Kodikunnil Suresh, who was serving as chair, said he had already instructed officials to expunge the remarks.

On X, National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah disapprovingly translated and cited some of the language used by Bidhuri.

He added: “Hate against Muslims has been mainstreamed like never before.

How do Muslims who identify the BJP as their party coexist alongside this level of abject hatred?”

Comments by ruling lawmakers against Muslims have come up repeatedly since 2014, when the BJP led by Modi came to power.

The community has often become targeted by hate speech by ruling party lawmakers.

