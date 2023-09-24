September 24, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
One on One UN Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo
The Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) is a pivotal player in the UN's mission to prevent and resolve global conflicts. TRT World sat down with Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary General for Political and Peacekeeping Affairs, to talk about the organisation’s missions in Ukraine, Afghanistan and the Sahel.
One on One UN Under-Secretary General for Political and Peacekeeping Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo / Others
Explore