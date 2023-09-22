September 22, 2023
UNESCO designates Jericho's prehistoric ruins as a World Heritage
A UNESCO committee voted last Sunday to list the prehistoric ruins near the ancient West Bank city of Jericho as a World Heritage Site. While that decision was good news for Palestine, it infuriated Israel, which controls the territory and doesn't recognise a Palestinian state. Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from the occupied West Bank.
