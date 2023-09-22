Erdoğan Says UN Security Council Has Become a Political Battleground For Five Permanent Members

It was a familiar venue and audience for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On Tuesday, he addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the 13th time, bringing with him the same message he has given in years past. That the United Nations Security Council, with its five permanent members, needs immediate reform to address the growing challenges facing the world. Erdogan said the global security body, had failed to keep the world safe. Guests: Talha Kose Director of SETA Brussels Zuhal Mert Uzuner Associate Professor at Marmara University