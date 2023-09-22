WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan's President Declares Victory In Karabakh, Saying Baku Has Restored Sovereignty
Less than 24 hours after Azerbaijan's military launched operations in Karabakh, Baku and Armenian separatist leaders reached a ceasefire on Wednesday. According to Azerbaijan, the separatists agreed to lay down their arms in exchange for the Russian-brokered ceasefire. Azerbaijan's army said it had retaken more than 90 positions from Armenian separatists, before both sides announced a complete cessation of hostilities. Representatives from both sides also met for a first round of talks on Thursday. On Tuesday, Azerbaijan launched a full-scale military operation backed with artillery, after it said four of its soldiers had been killed by landmines planted by Armenian separatists. Reports say dozens have been killed and hundreds injured in the recent clashes. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev declared his country's sovereignty had been restored in Karabakh, a breakaway region - internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan. In a televised addressed, Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan now wishes to fully integrate Karabakh's 120-thousand ethnic Armenian population into the country. Guests: Fariz Ismailzade Vice Rector at ADA University Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University
STK THUMBNAIL / TRT World
September 22, 2023
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us