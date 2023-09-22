CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
Island nations seek urgent acts to tackle climate crisis, blame rich nations
Leaders from vulnerable island nations confront developed countries, urging climate action to avert their existential threat, echoing UN Secretary-General's dire warning of the "era of global boiling."
Island nations seek urgent acts to tackle climate crisis, blame rich nations
78th UNGA General Debate at UN HQ in New York / Photo: Reuters.
September 22, 2023

Island nations bearing the brunt of the climate crisis this week have confronted rich countries at the United Nations General Assembly, saying the failure of developed countries to act with urgency had put the islands' survival at risk.

"There are many amongst us, the small and marginalised islands of our globe, surrounded by rising seas and scorched by rising temperatures, who are beginning to question this annual parade of flowery speeches and public pretence of brotherhood, otherwise known as the UN annual General Assembly," Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre told the gathering on Friday.

Several speakers at the week-long event quoted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who in July cautioned that the era of global warming had ended and "the era of global boiling has arrived."

A perceived lack of urgency by developed nations was a recurring theme. Speakers emphasised that a failure to sufficiently curb greenhouse gas emissions had contributed to rising sea levels, threatening island and low-lying nations.

"The problem is that those whose actions we most need may be so confident in their survival that they do not act early enough for us," Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said on Friday.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate crisis mitigation, countries aimed to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the threshold scientists say would head off the worst impacts of warming.

To meet that goal, scientists say the world needs to cut global emissions in half by 2030, and to net-zero by 2050.

"Unfortunately, the international community has not done nearly enough to get us on track to limiting the global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius," Wesley Simina, president of Micronesia, said in a speech on Thursday.

"One need only scan the news on any random day to see the evidence of the climate crisis in devastating effects around the world today," he said.

RelatedHow climate change fuels extreme heat

UN COP28 Summit

Marshall Islands President David Kabua called for the establishment of an international financing facility to assist small island and low-lying atoll nations facing natural disasters.

Kabua said countries attending the UN COP28 climate summit beginning in November must recognise that the world is failing to deliver on the Paris Agreement and agree on a roadmap to correct course, including the phase-out of fossil fuels.

"These challenges might be inconvenient for large economies - but I can assure you the climate impact's already at our door," he told the General Assembly.

US President Joe Biden will host a second summit with leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum at the White House on Monday, where climate will be on the agenda.

The gathering is part of Washington's efforts to step up engagement with a region where the US is in a battle for influence with China.

RelatedUS and China, world's top two emitters, absent from UN climate meet
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us