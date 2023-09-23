WORLD
Starvation kills dozens of displaced people in Congo
At least 33 children are among 60 people who have died due to lack of food and basic needs in Central Congo, according to the provincial humanitarian body.
The number of displaced people in Bandundu province, Congo, stands at 4,669. / Photo: AP Archive
September 23, 2023

At least 60 internally displaced people have died from starvation in the central Congo province of Kwilu, the Provincial Humanitarian Commission has said.

UN Radio in the Congo says more than 4,600 displaced people from Kwamouth territory in Mai-Ndombe province are now living without food and other assistance in Bandundu territory in neighbouring Kwilu province.

The senior advisor from the Kwilu Humanitarian Actions, Frederic Nkumpum, said on Friday the deaths were recorded since the group’s arrival in Bandundu territory at the end of August.

“Overall, there are 33 children who died and there are 27 adults. For adults, we have 17 women and 10 men. There is the problem of living conditions which arises because these people are not assisted, there is no intervention concerning their food,” he said.

Displaced people need help

Nkumpum said the Provincial Humanitarian Affairs Commission is asking for help to spare displaced people who are living in precarious conditions.

“Here in Bandundu, the number of displaced people stands at 4,669. They really need to be helped. We continue to appeal to stakeholders to come and assist our displaced people who are suffering here,” he said.

Displacement is common in some parts of Congo where rebels and militia groups attack villages and kill residents, resulting in people fleeing to safer places.

The Congo currently hosts 6.2 million internally displaced people, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

