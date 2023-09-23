Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has underscored the significance of Azerbaijan's recent operation in Karabakh for regional stability and the imperative for Armenia to seize the opportunity for peace and prosperity.

"The last operation by Azerbaijan was a significant opportunity for stability in the South Caucasus," he said during a press conference on Saturday following the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit in New York.

"This window of opportunity should be utilised better by Armenia as well," Fidan stated, reiterating that Türkiye will continue taking steps for peace, stability and prosperity in its near geography.

Stating that Azerbaijan demonstrated its commitment to preserving its territorial integrity and safeguarding its citizens by conducting operations in Karabakh, the Turkish minister said Türkiye consistently voiced its "unwavering support for Azerbaijan's just cause" during meetings at the United Nations throughout the week.

"In his address to the General Assembly, our President reaffirmed that Karabakh rightfully belongs to Azerbaijan," he added.

Turkish-American relations

Fidan described his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as "candid and constructive."

Saying that Turkish-American relations encompass various agenda items, spanning geostrategic, economic, and security-related matters, Fidan highlighted that comprehensive discussions covering the Russia-Ukraine war and the Black Sea grain deal have been held during his meeting with his US counterpart.

"It's no secret that we have some disagreements with the United States on certain issues. We address these within the framework of a serious alliance relationship and on the basis of mutual respect. Of course, we also discussed regional issues such as Sweden's NATO accession process, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and Karabakh,” Fidan said.

"In the past, Russia and Ukraine treated the deal as separate from the ongoing conflict," Fidan stated regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative. "However, they have now intertwined it with the war, making everything harder."

"Nonetheless, we will continue taking the necessary steps," he added.

On their discussions with Secretary of State Blinken encompassing the developments in Karabakh, Fidan said, "We believe that some of our arguments have been quite persuasive."

"Some of our Western allies must give Armenia the right suggestions. Otherwise, the wrong suggestions and support bring more tears and chaos, nothing else," he added.

Türkiye's mediation efforts

The Turkish diplomat emphasised Türkiye's role as a mediator for peace in various global conflicts, including Ukraine, Karabakh, Syria, and climate change issues, highlighting the country's commitment to addressing global inequalities and injustices.

"We mediate for peace," Fidan said, mentioning Türkiye's proactive approach to diplomatic endeavours, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's busy UNGA program, where he addressed the General Assembly, met with numerous world leaders, and advocated for a fairer world.

Erdogan's speech at UNGA "reflected the spirit of the time, and it was a call for a fairer world and a manifesto," he stated.

Fidan stressed Türkiye's pivotal role in various international meetings and discussions. Highlighting the Turkish first lady's role as she was actively engaged with matters concerning the environment, culture, and zero waste in her various initiatives and interactions during UNGA week, the minister added, "Turkish diplomacy is multifaceted."

Türkiye-Greece relations

Regarding Türkiye-Greece relations, Fidan noted both countries' positive attitudes in approaching talks to resolve long-standing issues. "Both countries are approaching these talks positively, and there is a will to solve our problems," he said.

He emphasised the need to avoid escalating tensions, explore economic opportunities, and increase interaction between the two nations.

Fidan highlighted the potential to turn long-standing problems into opportunities for prosperity and cooperation, citing positive signs from the Greek side.

"The latest talks have shown that the problems between Türkiye and Greece, which have existed even before our generation, can be turned into an opportunity and solved by developing a mechanism of prosperity and cooperation," he said.

Fidan also met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and Australian counterpart Penny Wong in New York on the sidelines of the 78th General Assembly session.

Fidan and Marsudi discussed bilateral relations between both nations including trade, economy, and defence industry cooperation. Both ministers also talked about the Black Sea Grain Initiative during their meeting.

Fidan also participated in the Foreign Ministers' meeting of MIKTA, an intercontinental informal consultation and coordination platform consisting of Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia.

Fidan also held a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to Turkish diplomatic sources. Later, he met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss recent developments in Ukraine, the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the Cyprus issue, the ministry said on X.